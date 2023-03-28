The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, met with President Buhari to inform him of his interest in the Senate presidency seat

Kalu, however, opened up that the president issued no response but only maintained an ambiguous mood

The former governor of Abia state expressed hope that he would clinch the seat but said he would drop his ambition if President-elect Tinubu asks him to do so

State House, Abuja - Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has expressed readiness to withdraw from the presidential race of the 10th National Assembly if the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, tells him to step down.

The Chief Whip of the Senate stated this on Tuesday, March 28, while briefing newsmen after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari over his Senate Presidency ambition, Channels TV reported.

Senator Orji Kalu meets President Buhari over his interest in the Senate presidency. Photo credit: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

What President Buhari said about my Senate presidency bid - Kalu

Senator Kalu said he informed President Buhari of his intention to become the next Senate President.

He, however, said the president issued no response but only maintained an ambiguous mood, adding the two of them simply shared laughter over the issue.

The former Abia state governor also stated that he has not got any assurance from anybody but as a party man, he remained hopeful.

Senator Kalu noted maintained that he would be the solution to the search for southeast Senate President.

Nevertheless, the lawmaker conceded he can be stopped by those in the big league.

Nigerians react

Daleehat Suleiman Bente commented on Facebook:

"No one qualified for this said position more than Uzor Orji Kalu please let him have it. I'm in full support."

King Reuben said:

"If Tinubu determines who becomes senate president then...Where is now the separation of powers..? Where is now the check and balance in government?"

Precious Lawson said:

"This already tells you that the Nigerian Senate and the Nigerian House of Assembly are not independent. Hence, don't expect any checks and balance. They are all doing "yes sir" to the Executive arm.. Absolute error! Chai!!"

Adenrele Ikumapayi said:

"It is the business of the inner cacuss and inner circle to determine who becomes President of the Senate. There'll definitely be a balancing to accommodate all geopolitical zone in the major cabals of the new government. So we're waiting for 29th May 2023 to come and go."

Source: Legit.ng