The lawmaker representing Abia North senatorial district, Orji Uzor-Kalu, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take over as the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) board of trustees (BoT).

Daily Trust reports that Uzor-Kalu said it is important for the president to take over the chairmanship of the ruling party's board after leaving office on Monday, May 29.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting with President Buhari at the State House Abuja on Tuesday, March 28, the former governor of Abia state he informed the president of his decision to run for the position of the Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.

Noting that the position of Senate president for the 10th Assembly has been zoned to the southeast, Uzor-Kalu said he discussed the stability of the APC with President Buhari.

According to Uzor-Kalu, the APC is currently faced with serious crises following the recently concluded 2023 general elections.

He affirmed that Buhari’s interventions saved the APC from going under and zoning the Senate president position to the Southeast will also bring peace to Nigeria.

