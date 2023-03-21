The Abia-north senator-elect, Orji Kalu, has said it is his turn to be the next senate president as the national assembly prepares for transition



PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Orji Kalu, the Abia north senator-elect and current chief whip of the 9th senate, has said it is now his turn to be senate president.

While deploying the phrase "Emi Lokan" associated with Bola Tinubu, the President-elect, ahead of the February 25 presidential election in an interview, the former governor of Abia state made the claim.

In the video shared by Daily Trust on Twitter, the 2 term governor of Abia state made the assertion while addressing journalists at the national assembly on Tuesday, March 21.

The senator-elect then called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the 10th senate seat to his village in Igbere in the Abia north senatorial district.

According to him, judging by his position as the Chief Whip of the 9th senate, he stood as the most ranking senator from the southeast and, therefore, deserved the position.

He said his first, middle and last name would be team Nigeria, adding that he was the only governor who has never changed his phone number since becoming governor 24 years ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He will be willing to maintain the telephone number and answer all his calls.

He said:

"I am not going to switch off my phone because I am the next senate president, no, but I am hoping that Nigerian people will pray for me to be senate president because it is my turn."

See the video:

Source: Legit.ng