The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has given an update on the transition plan

Mustapha said plans are on course to ensure a smooth, peaceful and formal transfer of power to the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, on May 29

The SGF said litigations arising from the presidential elections cannot make Buhari spend one more day as president after the expiration of his tenure

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated two persons into the Presidential Transition Council (PTC).

This was announced on Tuesday, March 28, by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the PTC, Boss Mustapha, Daily Trust reported.

Legit.ng gathers that the nominees are the governor of Kebbi state, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, and a former commissioner for finance in Lagos state, Chief Olawale Edun.

Two slots had been reserved for the president-elect in the transition council President Muhammadu Buhari set up before the elections.

There will be smooth transition of power to Tinubu, says SGF

Mustapha assured that the transition process was on course and that all efforts were being made to ensure that there would be a peaceful transfer of power to Tinubu on May 29.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the SGF, litigations arising from the presidential elections cannot make Buhari spend one more day as president after the expiration of his tenure, Channels TV stated.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is not spending a day extra after May 29 to hand over power to whoever has been declared by INEC.

“The court processes will continue and we are doing everything to ensure that the transition process is not truncated; the federal government has issued a statement to that effect," he said.

Why Tinubu should not be sworn in as Nigeria's president, Peter Obi's running mate reveals

In another report, Datti Baba-Ahmed, the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), claimed that it will be unconstitutional for the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to be sworn in on May 29.

Tinubu won the 2023 presidential election by polling over eight million votes to defeat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Baba-Ahmed's principal, Peter Obi, came third in the poll. However, speaking on Channels TV on Wednesday, March 22, the LP vice presidential candidate alleged that Tinubu failed to satisfy the requirements of Section 134 (2)(a) and (b) of the constitution for election to the office of the President.

Source: Legit.ng