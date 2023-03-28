Nigeria's most highly anticipated elections have come and gone, and the aftermath has begun to unravel

After a series of shocking outcomes emerged, the 2023 gubernatorial polls were also a central talking point at the election

Meanwhile, some of the results that saw the re-election and emergence of some governors sparked controversies

The aftermath of the just concluded 2023 gubernatorial elections has been filled with controversies, talks of legal battles, electoral fraud, violence and a host of other electoral anomalies.

However, in a couple of days, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would be handing out the certificate of return to the newly elected and re-elected governors.

In this short piece, Legit.ng will look at the top five governors-elect with the highest winning votes.

1. Yusuf Abba NNPP (Kano state) - 1,019,603 votes

The gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano state breezed past the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate Yusuf Gawuna to emerge winner of the gubernatorial polls in the northwest state.

As announced by INEC, NNPP's Yusuf polled 1,019,603 votes ahead of APC's Gawuna, who polled 890,705.

2. Dikko Radda (Katsina): 859,892

The Katsina state governor-elect, Dikko Radda of the All Progressive Congress (APC) defeated his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Yakubu Danmarke with a wide margin to emerge victorious.

As announced by INEC, Radda polled 859,892 votes to defeat Senator Danmarke, who polled 486,620 votes.

3. Babajide Sanw-Olu (Lagos state) - 762,134

This is one of the most effortless victories in the 2023 gubernatorial polls.

Governor Babajide Sanw-Olu won his re-election by dusting away two major opponents, Gabadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party and Abdulazeez Adeniran of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The results, as announced by Prof Adenike Temifayo-Oladiji, the INEC returning officer, revealed that the incumbent polled 762,134 to beat second-place Rhodes-Vivour, who polled 312,329 votes and Adeniran, who scored 62,449 votes.

4. Uba Sani (Kaduna state) - 730,002

This is arguably one of the most keenly contested gubernatorial elections in Nigeria's electoral history.

The APC candidate Uba Sani had to climb the hills of mount Olympus to beat PDP's Isa Ashiru.

As announced by INEC, Sani polled 730,002 votes to defeat Ashiru, who polled 719,196 votes.

5. Namadi Umar (Jigawa state) - 618,449

The victory of Namadi Umar was another easy victory at the 2023 gubernatorial polls.

Umar won 26 of the 27 local governments in Jigawa to emerge victorious as governor-elect.

He polled 618,449 to beat his PDP counterpart, Mustapha Lamido, who polled 368,726 votes.

Source: Legit.ng