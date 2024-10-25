Former President Goodluck Jonathan has recounted how he felt losing to Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 election

Jonathan said he felt like the whole world was against him after he lost to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

He said it was not easy to lose an election as a sitting president and shared how he was able to come out of the experience

FCT, Abuja - Former President Goodluck Jonathan has explained how he felt losing the 2015 presidential election to Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Jonathan said losing as the incumbent president was a tough moment in his political life.

Jonathan said It is not easy to lose an election as a president Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan/Muhammadu Buhari

He stated this at the 1st Raymond Dokpesi Annual Diamond Lecture in Abuja on Friday, October 25.

The 66-year-old said the emotional torment was inexplicable because he felt as if the whole world was against him, The Punch reports.

“It is not easy to lose an election as a president. You will think the whole world is against you. But then, Dokpesi invited me before I handed over. I remember what he said to me when I lost the election.

“There were so many senior Nigerians (elder statesmen) who spoke. After I listened to all the conversations, he congratulated me and encouraged me to look beyond the election. This is how I commemorated that session.

“That communication gave me hope and helped me not necessarily for the transition hour ahead of me but also in my spiritual life as a private citizen. If you read my book, My Transition Hours, I explain it more elaborately.”

Jonathan faults Supreme Court verdict

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Jonathan faulted the Supreme Court judgment that affirmed the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole by his ward in Edo state.

Recall that the Supreme Court affirmed the lower court judgment, which led to the removal of the former APC national chairman from his position in 2020.

Jonathan urged the apex court to review the judgment, adding that it is the root of the crisis in the PDP.

