The 2023 gubernatorial election has been filled with suspense, intrigues and expectations across the 28 states whose electorates went to the poll to select who governs them for the next four years.

In the build-up to the governorship elections, 11 governors entered the race seeking re-election into their various state houses.

INEC has announced the re-election of nine governors out of 11 who sought to return to office during the 2023 governorship polls: Photo: Seyi Makinde, Mai Bala Buni, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Babagana Zulum

So far, nine governors have been declared re-elected by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), with just Adamawa left.

In this short piece, Legit.ng will walk you through the nine governors who have been declared re-elected by INEC.

1. Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo State)

The re-election of Governor Seyi Makinde is arguably one the easiest in this year's gubernatorial election cycle and arguably one of the most peaceful elections across the 28 states where elections were held.

PDP's Makinde became the first governor to be declared the winner by INEC after polling 563,756 votes to dust his opponent, Teslim Folarin of the APC, who polled 256,685.

2. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos State)

Another easy victory for the ruling party APC in Lagos state after the incumbent, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, strolled to an easy win, polling 762,134 votes to outpoint his Labour Party rival Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour who polled 312,329.

3. Dapo Abiodun (Ogun State)

The governorship election in Ogun state can be regarded as one of Nigeria's most keenly contested elections.

However, INEC declared Governor Dapo Abiodun the winner with a narrow point of 276,298 to defeat his closest rival Ladi Adebutu of the PDP, who scored 262,383.

4. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara State)

Another APC-controlled state where its governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, retained his seat by polling 273,424 votes to outpoint Abdullah Yahman of the PDP, who scored 155,490.

5. Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe State)

Governor Inuwa Yahaya of the ruling party APC had a challenging ride in his re-election bid as the opposition party PDP keenly contested it.

The incumbent, however, secured victory after polling 342,821 to defeat his close contender, Mohammed Jibrin Barde of the PDP, who scored 233,131.

6. Mai Mala Buni (Yobe State)

Another APC-controlled state where the incumbent won convincingly during the governorship polls.

Governor Mai Mala Buni polled 317,113 to outpoint his opponent Sheriff Abdullahi of the PDP, who scored 104,259.

7. Bala Mohammed (Bauchi State)

One of the most keenly contested elections in this year's election saw the incumbent governor of Bauchi state Bala Mohammed of the PDP, emerge victorious, polling 525,280 against APC's Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar who polled 432,272.

8. Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa State)

Governor Abdullahi Sule of the APC defeated his rival, polling 347,209 votes, as against David Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 283,016 votes.

9. Babagana Zulum (Borno State)

The returning officer, Professor Jude Rabo, declared Zulum polled 545,543 while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Jajari, came a distant second, having scored 82,147 votes.

