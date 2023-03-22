The victory of Bola Tinubu as the president-elect in the 2023 presidential election is being challenged by the opposition

No less than 4 presidential candidates are challenging the outcome of the poll over irregularities and lack of compliance with INEC guidelines

Top of the list of challengers is Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party

Following the outcome of the February 25 presidential election that produced the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, as the president-elect, there have been agitations from opposition parties.

At the moment, 4 of the 18 political parties that participated in the poll have initiated a legal framework against the announcement of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The petitioners on Tuesday, March 21, sought the nullification of the emergence of Bola Tinubu as the winner of the election.

The list of the petitioners are: Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Peter Obi, Labour Party (LP) Solomon Okangbuan, Action Alliance (AA) Chichi Ojei, Allied People’s Movement (APM)

In a separate petition marked CA/PEPC/03/2023; CA/PEPC/01/2023; and CA/PEPC/04/2023, the presidential candidates are challenging the outcome of the poll over lack of compliance with the electoral law.

They are also alleging that the winner of the election did not comply with the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The petitioners are also in court over irregularities and electoral malpractices, as INEC failed to upload the poll results on its Results Viewing Portal (IREV) from the polling units.

In the petition, INEC is the 1st respondent, while Tinubu, vice president-elect Kashim Shettima and the APC are the second, third and fourth respondents.

