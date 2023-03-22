Umuahia, Abia state - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Abia, Alex Otti, as the winner of the March 18 poll in the southeast state.

Alex Otti of the Labour Party (LP) has won the March 18 governorship election in Abia State.

He trounced his opponents like Okey Ahiwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Enyinnaya Nwafor of the Young Peoples Party (YPP).

Otti scored 175,467, Ahiwe polled 88,529 while Nwafor got 28,972. The LP candidate also won 10 of the 17 local government areas in the state, PDP got six while the YPP got one.

The Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state, Prof Nnenna Nnannaya-Oti declared Otti the winner on Wednesday evening at the resumption of the final collation of governorship election results in Umuahia, the Abia State capital over 48 hours after INEC suspended the exercise in the South-East state.

“That Otti Alex Chioma of Labour Party having satisfied the requirement of the law is hereby declared the winner of the election,” said Nnannaya-Oti, who is the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

Otti won at his third attempt. He was the candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2015 and 2019 elections.

See results by parties:

A – 1,528

AA – 474

AAC – 298

ADC – 2,529

ADP – 601

APC – 24,091

APGA – 18,119

APM – 572

APP – 11,728

BP – 1,141

LP – 175,467

NNPP – 2,068

NRM – 472

PDP – 88,529

PRP – 168

SDP – 773

YPP – 28,972

ZLP – 1,011

Source: Legit.ng