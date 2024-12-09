Emir Sanusi Vows to Depose Title Holders, Gives Reason
- Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano, has threatened to depose any titleholder found guilty of beating his wife
- The Emir made the statement while speaking at the commemoration of the 60th birthday of the Dan Amar of Kano, Professor Suleiman Abubakar
- Sanusi has been one of the leading northern traditional rulers who have been vocal against violence against women in the northern region
The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has vowed to depose title holders in the Kano Emirate who beat their wives. Sanusi made this declaration at a ceremony to commemorate the 60th birthday of Professor Suleiman Abubakar, the Dan Amar of Kano. The Emir emphasized that the Kano Emirate Council would no longer tolerate domestic violence and that any title holder found guilty of beating his wife would be stripped of his title.
Sanusi's stance on domestic violence is not new. He has been a vocal advocate for women's rights and has consistently spoken out against gender-based violence. The Emir's decision to depose title holders who beat their wives is a significant step towards addressing the pervasive problem of domestic violence in Nigerian society.
Women's rights activists welcomed Sanusi's declaration
According to The Guardian, the Emir's declaration was welcomed by women's rights activists and other stakeholders who have been advocating for an end to domestic violence. The move is seen as a significant step towards promoting gender equality and protecting women's rights in Nigerian society.
Sanusi's leadership on this issue is particularly significant given Kano State's cultural and religious context. As the Emir of Kano, Sanusi wields significant influence, and his stance on domestic violence is likely to have a ripple effect throughout the state and beyond.
The Emir's decision to depose title holders who beat their wives sends a strong message that domestic violence will no longer be tolerated in the Kano Emirate. It is a significant step towards promoting a culture of respect and dignity for women and girls in Nigerian society.
