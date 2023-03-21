The APC candidate in the Rivers state governorship election, Tonye Cole, has rejected the result of the election over irregularities

Cole called on INEC to cancel the March 18 governorship election in the state, citing widespread violence emanated during the poll

INEC has declared Siminalayi Fubara of the PDP, the anointed candidate of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, as the winner of the poll

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Tonye Cole, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18 Rivers state governorship election, has rejected the result of the poll.

According to Channels Television, Cole said the mandate of the people of Rivers state had been stolen in the just concluded election in the state.

Tonye Cole of APC rejects PDP's victory in Rivers Photo Credit: Tonye Cole

Source: Facebook

Why APC rejects Rivers governorship election result, asks INEC for cancellation

The APC candidate revealed this during a joint press conference with other political party candidates, including Sobomabo Jackrich of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) and Tonye Ibraye, the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has earlier announced Siminalayi Fubara, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the winner of Saturday's governorship election in the state.

Fubara, the "anointed" candidate of the state governor, Nyesom Wike, garnered 302,614 votes ahead of Tonye Cole, who polled 95,274 votes.

But the candidate of the APC called for the cancellation of the election, alleging that there was “widespread violence and irregularities”.

He then urged his supporters to remain calm, adding that he has started making moves to reclaim their stolen mandate.

On their part, the NRM and ADC candidates, who had earlier stepped down for Cole during the electioneering, said the March 18 governorship election in the state was characterized by violence and intimidation, adding that the situation was too visible to ignore by the electoral body.

Source: Legit.ng