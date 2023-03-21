Nyesome Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has said the emergence of Siminialaye Fubara as the governor-elect of the state was the will of God, and the people should accept it.

Wike said this shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced Fubara as the winner of the election on Monday night, March 20, The Nation reported.

Wike says Fubara's emergence is the will of God

Source: Facebook

Wike said:

“Whom God has blessed, no one can curse. There is nothing anyone can do about it. God at this time has said Siminalayi Fubara will be the next governor, and we give God the glory today that, that has happened."

“We won 23 local governments, 23 over 23. It has never happened. Out of the 32 State constituencies, we have won 31, it is remaining one that they said we will go for bye-election. We are ready and we will take that one”.

Fubara, the PDP candidate polled 302,614 votes to defeat Mr. Tonye Cole of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who had 95,274 votes. The Social Democratic Party candidate, Senator Magnus Abe came a distant third with 46,981.

The outcome of the election has been rejected by members of the opposition, including Tonye Cole of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Magnus Abe of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and many others.

