Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has been accused of intimidating opposition in Rivers state ahead of Saturday, March 18, governorship and state house of assembly election.

According to The Punch, this informed the rationale behind the protest staged by governorship candidates of some political parties at the state police headquarters on Friday, March 17.

The candidates include Tonye Cole of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tonte Ibraye African Democratic Congress (ADC), and Magnus Abe of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The candidates claimed that their supporters and party members were harassed and arrested by security agencies allegedly working for Wike.

They then demanded the release of all the members and supporters arrested within this period.

Source: Legit.ng