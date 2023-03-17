The APC national chairman has finally addressed the call concerning a Muslim Senate president

A few hours before the March 18 election, Abdullahi Adamu maintained it is not his call to determine whether a Muslim or Christian becomes president of the senate

Adamu further said the zoning of leadership positions in the National Assembly, would be done accordingly, saying there's no need for a rush

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu has clarified the issue regarding the selection of a Christian as the president of the 10th senate.

Meanwhile, there have been calls to appoint a Christian following the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling party.

Adamu speaks on Muslim Senate President. Photo credit: Abdullahi Adamu

Source: Facebook

The Muslim senate president, Adamu clears air

But in an interview with Daily Trust, on Friday, March 17, Adamu, when asked if there is a possibility of a Muslim Senate President emerging, said "it is not for him to determine".

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He, however, noted that the party will be as equitable as possible and sensitive to the sentiments of Nigerians.

Adamu said,

“That is not for me to determine. But I want to assure you that we will be as equitable as we can and sensitive to the sentiments of Nigerians. It is not for me to decide at this stage. Mine is to lead the party to be fair-minded and equitable.”

Why we are delaying zoning National Assembly Leadership, Adamu Opens up

Speaking further on the main reason why the APC is delaying the zoning of leadership positions in the National Assembly, Adamu said,

"The inauguration of the elected lawmakers is in June, so there is no need to rush things."

He, however, noted that the ruling party is mindful of experiencing the leadership issue that happened in the 8th Assembly.

About 2 months to leave office, President Buhari reveals 1 existential threat Tinubu must fight

In another development, President Muhammadu Buhari has said in less than 2 months that he has to leave office, 1 existential threat to the country is country.

The president said this on Thursday, March 16, when he received the Code of Conduct Tribunal's management led by Danladi Yakubu Umar, its chairman.

In a veiled message to Bola Tinubu, the President-elect, Buhari expressed the desire that the foundation his administration laid down on the war against corruption should be sustained by his successors.

APC Chieftain to Tinubu: Nigerians Truly Came Out to Vote for You

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages continue to pour in for president-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The latest is from Hon. Mike Msuaan, an All Progressives Congress chieftain and party's presidential council member.

The Benue-born politician stated that Tinubu possesses the strength of character and knowledge to preside over Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng