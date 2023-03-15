Nigerians have been urged to be proud of the Saturday, February 25, presidential and National Assembly elections

The call was made to Nigerians across the world by the British High Commissioner Catriona Laing

According to the High Commissioner, Nigeria's politics is quite fascinating and there is evidence that the nation's democracy has evolved

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has urged Nigerians to be proud of the just concluded 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections.

Laing while speaking to journalists after paying a farewell visit to the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, at the National Assembly, Abuja, though some technical glitches were recorded during the poll, Nigerians ought to be proud of the process so far.

The British High Commissioner said Nigerians should be proud of the 2023 presidential election.

Source: UGC

Also describing Nigeria's politics as fascinating, Laing said she is impressed with the democratic gains made so far by the nation.

She said:

“Nigeria’s politics is just so fascinating. I was here for the last election and I will finish with this election. I am indeed impressed with Nigeria’s democratic journey.

“Yes, there have been some setbacks but overall, I see this as positive and Nigerians should be proud. Nigeria’s politics is fascinating just to watch it.

"What I really want to get across is that Nigeria is the biggest democracy in Africa. The world watches your progress to democracy.

“Although there were some disappointments in this election, I think overall Nigerians should be proud."

Source: Legit.ng