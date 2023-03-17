President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that he wished subsequent administrations after him sustained the fight against corruption

In a veiled message to the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, Buhari said corruption is 1 existential threat to Nigeria that must be dealt with

While receiving the management of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, the president said the CCT remained an important tool in the fight against corruption

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has said in less than 2 months that he has to leave office, 1 existential threat to the country is country.

According to Daily Trust, the president said this on Thursday, March 16, when he received the Code of Conduct Tribunal's management led by Danladi Yakubu Umar, its chairman.

Fight corruption when you get to office, Buhari tells Tinubu Photo Credit: APC Nigeria

Source: Twitter

What Buhari wants Tinubu to fight on getting to office

In a veiled message to Bola Tinubu, the President-elect, Buhari expressed the desire that the foundation his administration laid down on the war against corruption should be sustained by his successors.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Buhari noted that the Code of Conduct Tribunal remained an important tool when it came to fighting corruption in the last 7 years of his administration.

He emphasized that the frontline agencies relied upon demonstration that the government was serious in its fight against corruption.

Latest about Bola Tinubu, Muhammadu Buhari, APC, 2023 election

In his veiled message to Tinubu, the president said:

“It is our hope that the foundation which has been laid by this administration will be carried forward and continued, as the issue of corruption remains an existential threat to all nations.”

He commended the Code of Conduct Tribunal and other similar agencies for their resilience amid the shortage of funds and other challenges.

On his part, Umar commended the administration of President Buhari for the great impact it made in the area of Agriculture, social services and infrastructural development, to mention a few.

He then appealed to the president to intervene in the challenges that the CCT was facing, which included poor staffing and funding.

Source: Legit.ng