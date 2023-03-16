The governorship election in Nasarawa will be a thug of war following the alliance between LP and PDP

While the LP has endorsed the PDP's candidate in the state, David Ombugadu, members from both parties are certain that the APC will be dethroned come Saturday, March 18

Moreover, the leadership of LP in Nasarawa has disassociated itself from members who endorsed Governor Abdullahi Sule of the APC

Lafia, Nasarawa - Prior to the governorship election coming up on Saturday, March 18, the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party have formed an alliance to defeat the All Progressive Congress in Nasarawa.

Both the LP and the PDP reached this pact on Wednesday, March 15, during a joint stakeholders meeting held in Lafia, the state capital, Punch reports.

The APC governor is to face serious opposition during the election (Photo: Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule)

Source: Facebook

On his part, the chairman of Nasarawa LP, Alexander Emmanuel, the party is committed to ensuring that the PDP's gubernatorial candidate, David Ombugadu, emerges victorious eventually.

Describing members of the party who endorsed Governor Abdullahi Sule as “saboteurs who did not mean well for the party", Emmanuel stated:

“We are optimistic that we will emerge victorious during the polls because the incumbent governor had done nothing for the wellbeing of residents of the state since his emergence into office on May 29, 2019.

“The people should come out en-masse and vote for the PDP candidate on Saturday, we believe in him because he has what it takes to make Nasarawa State better."

Following this position, the chairman of PDP in the state, Francis Orogu, expressed gratitude to the leadership of the LP for supporting Ombugadu and promised that he will deliver on his campaign promises.

