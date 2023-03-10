Nasarawa, Lafia - Governor Abdullahi Sule has revealed why the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) lost in Nasarawa state to Labour Party at the presidential elections.

According to the 63-year-old, the party lost due because the election was between political parties against a movement.

Governor Abdullahi Sule debunked rumours of an internal crisis in the Nasarawa state chapter of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC). Photo: Abdullahi Sule

Source: UGC

During a press briefing with reporters, he disclosed this development on Thursday, March 9, at the state house in Lafia.

As reported by The Nation, the governor debunked rumours that the state lost to its opposition at the presidential polls due to an internal party crisis.

He said:

“The election was between political parties against a movement. It was difficult for political parties because they didn’t know where the movement was going. But thank God that our candidate, Bola Tinubu, won the election.”

On his quest for re-election at the gubernatorial polls rescheduled for Saturday, February 18, Governor Sule, said:

“There are so many reasons why people lost elections. But in our own case, what makes us great might have contributed to us losing the election.

"One of the things that make Nasarawa great is the fact that because of the proximity of the state to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), a lot of people from other parts of the country, who probably do not share the sentiments of APC, went against us.”

Source: Legit.ng