The Labour Party on Tuesday, March 14, suspended its governorship candidate in Kwara, Basambo Abubakar, ahead of Saturday, March 18, election

According to the chairman of the LP in the southwest state, Kehinde Rotimi, Abubakar is aligning with the PDP

It was gathered that Abubakar has even endorsed the PDP's candidate in the state, Shuaib Abdullahi

Kwara - Basambo Abubakar, the Labour Party (LP)'s governorship candidate in Kwara has been suspended over alleged anti-party activities.

The LP took this rather punitive measure days after Abubakar was said to have endorsed Shuaib Abdullahi, the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, The Cable reports.

The party said its candidate has no right to align with any other political platform ahead of the election

Kehinde Rotimi, the Kwara LP chairman, in his conversation with newsmen on Tuesday, March 14, made it clear that the party has no plan to merge with any political platform for the purpose of the governorship and state assembly polls.

Rotimi said the LP's suspended candidate has no authority to announce the alignment of the LP with the PDP.

He called on supporters of the party to troop out en masse and vote for the state assembly candidates of the party.

“We are here to set the record straight. Labour Party is a political party with ideology, based on social justice and equality. Labour Party had not adopted the candidacy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Shuaib Yaman Abdulahi, as said by Basambo Abubakar.

“He has no such authority to issue a such statement on behalf of the party. We are in a very sober mood right now, because of our presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, who was massively voted for by Nigerians, but the Nigerian system came into being as usual.

“Currently, he is challenging the result of the election in court. So, it is morally wrong for us to come out and say we are adopting another party for governorship election against the wish of our presidential candidate.”

Labour Party denies political alliance with PDP ahead of 2023 governorship election in top state

The Labour Party in Kwara state had denied any agreement to work with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the forthcoming governorship and the House of Assembly elections.

The state chairman of the party, Lanre Ajiboye said Labour Party was not forming an alliance with any political party for the governorship election in the state.

His words:

“We are not interested in forming an alliance or signing an agreement with anybody. What the PDP is stating is a lie, they didn’t discuss it with us."

