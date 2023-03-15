Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured the general public that all those who committed electoral offences will be prosecuted.

The Punch reports that Yakubu confirmed that the commission is setting up a legal team to deal with cases of electoral offences which occurred during the February 25 presidential and National Assembly polls.

He also said that the forthcoming Saturday, March 18, governorship and States House of Assembly elections will be more demanding than the presidential and National Assembly polls.

Speaking at the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security in Abuja on Tuesday, March 14, Yakubu, urged all political parties across Nigeria to caution their supporters ahead of Saturday polls.

He said:

“It is, therefore, important for parties and candidates to speak to their agents and supporters to see the elections as a contest and not war.

"They should refrain from acts of violence that may mar the elections or compromise the security of our personnel, observers, the media and service providers.

“The commission is encouraged by the directive to state commands by the Inspector-General of Police to handle all cases of electoral offences expeditiously. We look forward to receiving the case files. We will immediately set up a legal team to handle such cases in earnest.”

