The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has announced the cancellation of all his governorship campaign trips to various states across the country.

In a series of tweets made on Wednesday, March 8, Obi said he is supposed to commence the party's whistle-stop campaign for the governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

The former governor of Anambra state said his initial itinerary was supposed to take him to Nasarawa, Lagos, Enugu, Abia, Delta, Edo, Rivers, Plateau, and Borno states but that has been cancelled as he plans to head to court for the ruling on the request by the Independent National Electoral Commission to reconfigure the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

His words:

"I am supposed to commence our whistle-stop campaign for our various Labour Party Governorship and State Assembly Candidates today. Initially, my trip was to take me to Nasarawa, Lagos, Enugu, Abia, Delta, Edo, Rivers, Plateau, Borno, etc.

Obidients encourage to continue state-level campaigns

Peter Obi also encouraged all Obidients and members of the Labour Party across states of the country to continue campaigning for governorship candidates of the party as they pursue due process and defer to the rule of law.

His words:

"As we pursue due process and defer to the rule of law, I urge all the OBIdients in the various states to continue campaigning for our candidates, namely, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour in Lagos, Chijoke Edeoga in Enugu, Patrick Dakum in Plateau, Alex Otti in Abia, Ken Pela in Delta.

"Ibrahim Mshelia in Borno, to name just a few. It is also imperative that Obidients vote for candidates with Competence, Character, Capacity, and Compassion.

"I remain committed and will give more attention to our mission of retrieving our mandate. A new Nigeria is possible!"

