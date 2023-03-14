The Presidency on Monday said the election of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as president showed that Nigerians rejected religious hatred and sectarian politics.

A presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement, said the February 25 presidential election was a marked improvement on past elections conducted in Nigeria.

He said no one had disputed the result of the election except the candidates that “fell short”, adding that Tinubu won the biggest and the most competitive presidential election in the history of Nigeria.

He noted that the US State Department, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and many others in ECOWAS and the African Union had congratulated Tinubu.

He said: “Though it is true there were some delays and technical faults in the process that we can learn from – as is the case in any election the world over – the vote progressed and consolidated democracy in Nigeria. The integrity of the Electoral Act of 2022 was strengthened.

The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System cut out ghost, unauthorised or multiple votes to stem fraud. The election may not have been pluperfect, but due to the steps the government has taken, it is an improvement on previous polls. That achievement should not be overlooked. The next step is for the Election Commission to ensure transparency in collation.

“Adverse reactions as received from some quarters are themselves a part of the learning process for everyone. Elsewhere, the world had been treated to epic lies, obfuscation, jingoism and hate, and told by global media to expect a different outcome. Nigerians shocked the world by refusing religious hatred and sectarian politics.

“All true friends of Nigeria should join the people in proceeding forward for sustainable peace.

“APC victory in the presidential election, underscored by the nationwide wave of support in the National Assembly results is clear mandate for the party to retain power for another term of four years.

“This election is an improvement on past elections and due credit should be given to the government and people of this country.”

Source: Legit.ng