Over 3,000 Labour Party members moved to the PDP in Abia a few days before the governorship election in the state

The defectors accused the Labour Party's governorship candidate of the state, Alex Otti, of being inaccessible

They also said the former bank chief is not being truthful about where he hails from in the state

Obingwa - 3200 Labour Party (LP) members have decamped to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Obingwa and Isiala-Ngwa South Local Government Areas of Abia state.

The Guardian reports that in Obingwa, the decampees were led by Hon. Maduka Akpulonu at Osusu Amaukwa Model School by PDP ward chairman, Elder Erondu U. Erondu Jnr, among others, on Tuesday, March 14.

The decampees accused Otti of being dishonest in his political dealings. Photo credit: Abia Labour Party

In Isiala-Ngwa South, the former LP members said they decamped because of the excessively elitist nature of their former party’s governorship candidate, Alex Otti, and his inaccessibility.

The decampees also accused Otti of being arrogant and deceitful with his claim that he is from the Isiala-Ngwa South, whereas he is from Arochukwu local government area.

Onyedikachi Nkechinturu from Umuegoro village, leader of the decampees, said:

“We have worked for Labour Party to win presidential, Senate and House of Representatives elections.

“It is now time to work for a governorship candidate that we have confidence will listen to the people, open his doors for us and ensure security in our state.”

Ikpeazu’s ex-chief of staff urges Abians to vote for PDP governorship candidate

On his part, the immediate past chief of staff to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Anthony Agbazuere, has urged people of Abia state to vote for Ahiwe in the March 18 governorship election.

Daily Sun reports that Agbazuere, the candidate of the PDP in the February 25 presidential and national assembly election for Isiala Ngwa North/South Federal Constituency, made the call while addressing journalists in Umuahia.

Southeast APC to contest Peter Obi’s viability for 2023 elections

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC), southeast zone, has resolved to challenge the viability of the LP presidential candidate Peter Obi and some other candidates who vied for positions under the party’s platform.

The national vice chairman, southeast APC, Ijeomah Arodiogbu, pointed out that a number of the LP candidates should not have been on the ballot, using several guidelines and processes of the Independent National Electoral Commission as criteria.

He also alleged that several candidates who had vied in the last National Assembly elections under LP were not party members at least 30 days before the primary elections.

Presidential election: Tinubu’s victory is the will of God - Arodiogbu

Arodiogbu had earlier described the victory of APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu as similar to the title of one of the literary works of Nigeria’s Noble Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka’s “The Lion and the Jewel.”

He said Tinubu’s victory reflected the choice of Nigerians who put aside the frames of religion, ethnicity and regionalism for competence, experience and performance.

He also described Tinubu, and the APC’s victory as a referendum on the party’s eight-year power stay, confirming that the ruling party had done well and much deserved another term.

