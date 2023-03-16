The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers state has opened up on its support for the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

A report by Daily Trust indicates that the chairman of the PDP in Rivers state, Ambassador Desmond Akawo, disclosed this at a meeting with 48 support groups of the APC and Asiwaju Tinubu supporters in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, March 15.

Akawo said his party supported Tinubu because it wanted power to return to the south.

“Why we supported Asiwaju was for power to return to the South. Whether Asiwaju or Peter Obi, for us the next President must be a southerner in the spirit of equity.

“Again, Rivers State is reconnected again to the federal government. Within the last eight years it has been a war. Rivers State has been at loggerheads with the Federal government and we said, no this war cannot continue. So for us in Rivers, he (Wike) has reconnected us back to the mainstream of governance in this country," he said.

APC to return PDP's favour in the governorship election

In his remarks, a leader of the APC in Rivers state and coordinator of the groups, Tony Okocha, said the APC support groups in Rivers state will be voting for the PDP governorship candidate, Sim Fubara in the March 18 elections.

Okocha said the move was to reciprocate Wike’s support to President-elect Tinubu.

