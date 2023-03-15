Lagos, Nigeria - Ade Dosunmu, a former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the March 18 governorship and state assembly elections.

The former PDP chieftain said he joined the ruling APC to ensure Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu's re-election bid, Vanguard reported.

Legit.ng gathers that Dosunmu made the remark during his formal defection on Tuesday, March 14, alongside others at the State House, Marina.

PDP has not made progress - Dosunmu

Dosunmu further said he left the PDP because the party has not made any appreciable progress in terms of electoral success.

He added that the dynamic leadership of Bola Tinubu, as well as Governor Sanwo-Olu’s approach to piloting affairs of the state endeared the APC to him.

“The emergence of a truly dedicated and patriotic leadership, one that is capable of understanding the nitty-gritty of development as well as challenges of governing a modern state, has become imperative for Nigeria and Lagos State.

“These are the attributes which our leader and President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and Governor Sanwo-Olu, have in large measure," he said.

Sanwo-Olu, while receiving the defectors, said the APC had the ambience of togetherness to accommodate all of them.

