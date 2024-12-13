May Edochie has taken action against a comedian known as Baba De Baba for making false allegations against her

In a post by Edochie's lawyer, he said the comedian alleged that Edochie likes having women in the other room

The comedian was given an ultimatum to apologise and delete all the negative posts about Edochie

Nollywood actress and influencer, May Edochie, has sued a comedian known as Chidi Uzoma, aka Baba De Baba, over some allegations against her on Facebook.

In a post by the lawyer of the woman, who bagged some international awards recently, it was alleged that Baba De Baba accused Edochie of liking women instead of men in the other room.

It was also disclosed in the post that Edochie allegedly went to Ghana recently with her female lovers to look for men to sleep with.

The letter also stated that Baba De Baba claimed that Edochie was HIV positive, and the comedian allegedly told men in Ghana to be careful with her.

May Edochie gives Ultimatum

The woman, who made her debut in the movie industry this year, asked the comedian to delete all the posts made against her.

She also requested that an apology should be tendered to May between the date the letter was written till Sunday December, 15, 2024.

Comedian replies May Edochie

Reacting to the lawsuit, comedian Baba De Baba said that he can apologise, but he was not going to delete all the content.

He alleged that May Edochie's fans known as May Nation have been doing the same thing to Judy Austin and Yul Edochie.

Comedian Baba De Baba also noted that his Facebook page was being handled by someone, and it will take a lot of process to get the content to be deleted.

Here is the post:

How fans reacted to May Edochie's action

Netizens reacted to the lawsuit slammed on the comedian. Here are some of the comments below:

@okeke_ifunanya_jennifer:

"If you know what's good for you, you should humble yourself and delete all those defamatory posts you have made towards her.. After you have deleted and apologised, you should go to Yul & Judy and tell him to file his own lawsuit against Maynation. Don't let social media pressure phool you into your own downfall."

@nollywood_superstars_blo:

"If you really say whay they published in that lette truly, you really acted out of coentest o."

@bmgentertains:

"So those yeye people can sue? After encouraging her yeye fans who wish death and even issue death threats to people online who don't agree with their mumu ideas?"

@beautifullly_b:

"Hand will touch you in ways you neva imagined. F00lish m@d man! You think she was gonna let all that slide? You'll be a sc@pe g0at for others. Yul & Judy bull! ed Queen May, emb@rassed her & even at@ck/accused her publicly, let them sue whoever they want to sue. Queen May just started with you Olodo Gigolo."

@olukekuteyi:

"Thank God. One by one they will all go to prison."

@tee_estilo:

" Finally and all the rest of them. Silly humans without job and education."

May Edochie denies misleading women

Legit.ng had reported that Edochie had shared a painful misconception about her person by most married.

The mother of three was a guest on comedian AY's podcast, where she spoke about her life.

May said that she should not be hated because she left her marriage.

