The second-term bid of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has received a huge following an endorsement from four powerful chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As reported by The Nation, these PDP chieftains include Deji Doherty, Dr Ade Dosunmu, Goke Salvador and Rahman Owokoniran.

Many political pundits and enthusiasts has tipped Governor Sanwo-Olu to emerge victorious at gubernatorial polls. Photo: LASG

The quartet vowed to drum support for the Governor Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and stage a mobilisation campaign to support his second-term agenda.

Speaking on this development, APC chieftain Uthman Shodipe-Dosunmu disclosed that conversations are already in place to woo more opposition members to the party.

He stated that there is an imminent collaboration with Adesumbo, son of the late Chief Akanbi Onitiri, and Adesumbo, son of the late Chief Akanbi Onitiri, a member of the Labour Party.

Onitiri confirmed his position, stating that he had returned to APC before the governorship polls.

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, he revealed that he came along with chairmen of 12 other political parties who have pledged to align with the APC and support Governor Sanwo-Olu’s re-election.

Meanwhile, the chairman of APC, Cornelius Ojelabi, said the party is open to welcoming newcomers and onboarding them with appropriate courtesy.

He said:

“for over 30 years, the country is now having as President elect, a true Democrat that knows what to do to boost socio-economic development of the country.”

