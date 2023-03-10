Southeast zonal chairman of the APC, Dr Ijeomah Arodiogbu has congratulated Bola Tinubu on his victory

Arodiogbu stated that Tinubu’s victory reflected the choice of Nigerians who voted for competence, experience and performance

According to the APC chieftain, the election of Tinubu also indicates that Nigerians are happy with the ruling party

FCT, Abuja - Following the declaration of Bola Tinubu as president-elect in the just concluded presidential election, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the southeast, Dr Ijeomah Arodiogbu, has congratulated the party’s candidate on his victory.

Arodiogbu, who addressed journalists, including a Legit.ng reporter described Tinubu’s victory as similar to the title of one of the literary works of Nigeria’s Noble Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka’s “The Lion and the Jewel.”

Dr Arodiogbu (right) poses for a photo with president-elect, Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Southeast APC

Source: Facebook

He said Tinubu’s victory reflected the choice of Nigerians who put aside those he described as political Lakunle who campaigned within the frames of religion, ethnicity and regionalism for competence, experience and performance.

His words:

“Let me use this medium to thank Nigerians and congratulate the president-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC, on his excellent victory in the just concluded presidential elections.

“As a zonal chairman, I am delighted that Asiwaju has emerged triumphant despite the numerous challenges thrown his way.

“To me, Asiwaju’s victory has rekindled my literary zest and reminds me of Professor Wole Soyinka’s book, ‘The Lion and the Jewel’, in which Nigerians from all walks of life, all over the country, like the beautiful Sidi chose to wed competence, experience and performance.”

Arodiogbu also described Tinubu, and the APC’s victory as a referendum on the party’s eight-year power stay, confirming that the ruling party had done well and much deserved another term.

Source: Legit.ng