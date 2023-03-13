Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has admitted that Peter Obi’s candidacy had the backing of the southeast and south-south regions

The Delta state governor and PDP vice-presidential candidate said people in both regions wanted change

Okowa’s comment comes days after PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said he would have chosen Obi as his running mate if he was still in PDP

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Asaba - The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ifeanyi Okowa, has shared his thoughts on why the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, defeated his rivals in the south-south and southeast geopolitical zones in the February 25 presidential election.

The Punch reports that Okowa made his thoughts known on Monday, March 13, in Asaba while reacting to the election’s outcome.

Governor Okowa was one of the victims of the 'Obidients' hurricane in the south-south. Photo credit: Delta state government

Source: Facebook

His words:

“A lot of factors contributed to the sweeping victory of Obi in South-South and Southeast. The agitation that the presidency should come to the southern part of the country, religion and Igbo presidency are key factors.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Obidients movement is a movement that swept across the south-south and southeast. The people wanted Obi as a change. They believed it is the turn of southeast.”

Governor Okowa debunks N850 billion loan allegation

Meanwhile, Vanguard reports that Governor Okowa has debunked insinuations in some quarters that his administration had borrowed over N850 billion since it assumed office in 2015 till date.

Governor Okowa described the allegation as “a lie from the pit of hell.”

He said that his administration only asked for a bridging-finance facility of N150 billion from a consortium of banks on N217 billion owed the state by the federal government after approval by the House of Assembly.

With Tinubu in power, Aso Rock chapel will be closed for four years - Okowa

Earlier, Governor Okowa said he is unhappy with the prospect that the Aso Rock chapel will be closed for four years if APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu is sworn-in as president.

The Delta state governor said the situation would not be the will of God.

The governor made the comment while meeting some religious leaders in Delta ahead of the governorship election in the state.

Presidential election: Many polling unit results were changed - Aisha Yesufu

On her part, a Labour Party member, Aisha Yesufu, said many results from polling units in the just-concluded presidential election were rigged.

Yesufu said that the Labour Party wants polling unit results to be compared with what the Independent National Electoral Commission uploaded on its portal.

She noted that for her party, it is not about winning but having a transparent, free, fair process that aligns with the rule of law.

Source: Legit.ng