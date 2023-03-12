The minister of state, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), said God "raised" Peter Obi for the purpose of making Bola Tinubu president

Keyamo said this in reaction to Governor Wike's comment that it was the Labour Party presidential candidate who stopped the north from retaining the presidency

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, is believed to have ruined Atiku's chances in the election by "carting away" the votes in the southeast and south-south

FCT, Abuja - Weeks after the 2023 presidential election, Festus Keyamo (SAN) asserted that God "raised" the Labour Party candidate Peter Obi for the purpose of making the APC flag bearer, Bola Tinubu, president.

Keyamo who is the minister of state, Labour & Employment was to a news report where the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, was quoted as saying Obi stopped the north from retaining the presidency.

Labour minister (state) Festus Keyamo spoke on Peter Obi made APC's Bola Tinubu win the 2023 presidential election.

The spokesperson for APC 2023 Presidential Campaign Council said:

"Indeed, God Almighty raised Peter Obi for a purpose: that purpose was to make @officialABAT President. Peter Obi was the means to an end, but not the end itself.

"Many Men of God, with the greatest respect to them, obviously missed this part of the visions that they saw about 2023."

2023 presidency: How Tinubu defeated Atiku, Peter Obi

Tinubu, a former Lagos governor, polled over eight million votes to win the February 25 presidential poll while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second with nearly seven million votes.

Obi came third with over six million votes.

Pundits believe that Obi spoiled the chances of Atiku, a northerner, of winning the election by taking the votes in the southeast and southeast which used to go to the PDP.

2023 election: G5 Governors supported Obi, Tinubu against Atiku, Wike finally opens up

In another report, Governor Wike of Rivers state explained the roles played by the G-5 governors, otherwise known as Integrity Group, during the poll.

Legit.ng gathered that Wike said the group supported Obi and Tinubu.

He said the G5 governors agreed to support the duo as a result of the southern presidency.

Source: Legit.ng