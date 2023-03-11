The Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has described Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate in the 2023 presidential election, as a hero

Wike said the participation of Obi in the poll stopped the north from retaining power and succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari

Speaking against the insinuation that he did not support the LP presidential candidate, Wike said Obi remained his hero

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Nyesom Wike, the executive governor of Rivers state, has referred to the Labour Party candidate in the just concluded presidential election, Peter Obi, as a hero of the poll.

The Rivers governor said Obi's active participation in the election stopped another northerner from taking over from President Muhammadu Buhari come May 29, The Nation reported.

Wike describes Peter Obi as the 2023 presidential election Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike, Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Wike speaks about Peter Obi as the hero of the 2023 presidential election

Wike made the claim on Saturday, March 11, while having a meeting with 4 different business associations in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The associations included the Garrison Phone Dealers Association (GPDA), the Technical Dealers Association of Nigeria (TDAN), the Building Materials Traders Association (BMTA) and the Computer Dealers Association (TDA).

According to the governor, the insinuation that he did not support Peter Obi in the election did not reckon with the fact that the Labour Party candidate was his hero in the poll.

Latest about Nyesom Wike, Peter Obi, PDP, Labour Party, 2023 Election

His statement reads in part:

“Obi is my hero. If Obi did not contest, power would have gone back to the North. The whole of South-south and Southeast that PDP lost if Obi did not contest, PDP would have won."

He maintained that the former governor of Anambra state might not have been pronounced as the winner of the election but expressed optimism that the law would take its course.

Wike further disclosed that history will always be on Peter Obi's side even if he wins or does not win the election because he fought well to ensure the power rotation formula between the north and south is sustained.

Wike: "I was drinking 40-year-old whiskey as Atiku leads protest to INEC HQ"

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has mocked Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the PDP in the just concluded presidential election, for staging a protest at INEC headquarters.

Wike, alongside 4 PDP governors, had earlier vowed to cripple the chances of Atiku in the poll over his failure to honour the rotation formula embedded in the PDP constitution.

The governor said he was drinking a 40-year-old whisky as he watched Atiku and the leaders of PDP acting like students union chanting songs of aluta at INEC headquarters.

Source: Legit.ng