Labour Party members continue to insist that they won the just-concluded 2023 presidential election

A prominent member of the party, Aisha Yesufu, said the election was marred by rigging in some parts of the country

She noted that for her party, it is not about winning but about having a transparent, free and fair exercise

FCT, Abuja - A Labour Party supporter, Aisha Yesufu, has claimed that many polling unit results in the just-concluded presidential election were rigged.

Yesufu, a guest on a Channels Television programme on Thursday, March 2, said that even in Lagos state, where the Labour Party won.

Her words:

“We are saying that even though the Lagos state was rigged, the number that APC got is much lower than what we finally have. And one of the things we are talking about is that in many polling units, results were changed.”

Yesufu said that the Labour Party wants polling unit results to be compared with what the Independent National Electoral Commission uploaded on its portal.

She noted that for her party, it is not about winning but about having a transparent, free and fair process that aligns with the rule of law.

Labour Party will resist intimidation in Lagos, says Rhodes-Vivour

On his part, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has warned that supporters of the party would resist any intimidation on election day.

ThisDay reports that Rhodes-Vivor, who spoke in Lagos on Thursday, March 2, said his victory will mark the beginning of building a better Lagos.

APC presidential campaign council rejects Peter Obi’s claim of winning 2023 polls

Meanwhile, the presidential campaign council of the APC has rejected Peter Obi’s claims that he won the 2023 presidential election.

The Labour Party presidential candidate said he won the election and would challenge the result in court.

Reacting swiftly, the APC campaign council said the claim made by Obi is false, incorrect and can’t stand the test of time.

