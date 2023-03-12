The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been called on to ensure that Muktar Betara becomes the next speaker of the House of Representatives

The call for Betara as the speaker of the tenth National Assembly was made by a Network of Tinubu Support Groups

The groups through their president described Betara as a performer and one who will deliver the needed leadership for the 10th National Assembly

A network of Tinubu Support Groups in Nigeria on Sunday, March 12, urged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to back the emergence of the member representing Biu/Bayo/Shani Federal Constituency, Muktar Betara, for the position of Speaker in the Tenth National Assembly.

The group, at a press conference in Abuja, said Betara is the most competent returning lawmaker among his peers.

Tinubu Support Groups have said that Honourable Muktar Betara is a performer and will serve well as the speaker of the House of Representatives. Photo: Guardian, Betara

Speaking at the conference, the president of the network, Moses Ikani, described Betara as a lawmaker who has exhibited an unblemished track record of excellence, integrity, and diligence.

An accountant and a performer

He said that the renowned accountant can also be described as a resourceful parliamentarian who is familiar with the challenges inherent in the leadership of the legislature.

Noting that Betara has excelled in all tasks in the National Assembly since 2007, Ikani said the lawmaker has an unrivalled experience, capacity, and performance - with a well-crafted agenda to address the plethora of challenges restraining the House of Representatives.

His words:

"The legislature is a key democratic institution for political representation. So, to fix Nigeria, we will have to tweak some of its working parts by separating the gold diggers and power thirsty from those who truly want to serve at this level of leadership, and to accomplish this is to do away with mediocrity and clannish interest.

"However, amid this seeming hopelessness in our polity, we found a highly resourceful parliamentarian in the Green Chamber of the National Assembly who is familiar with the challenges inherent in leadership at the Nigerian legislative arm of government. He is Rt. Hon Muktar Aliyu Betara, member representing Biu/Bayo/Shwa and Kwaya Kusar Federal constituency in Borno State."

Ikani also said that an assessment by the network has shown that Ikani did well taking into account the challenges faced by the 9th National Assembly shortly after the inauguration in 2019 when he was unanimously elected as Chairman, of the House standing committee on appropriation.

He added:

"Batera is a performer with well-crafted agenda to address the plethora of challenges restraining the House of Representatives from performing optimally as a major institution of Democratic governance.

"He has proven that his foray into politics is solely service to humanity hence his towering popularity amongst members of the National Assembly."

