Indian Groom Responds to Davido’s Request As Nigerians Flood His Page: “Na U Credit Osakpolor”
- An Indian groom whose wedding Davido is billed to perform has responded to the singer's request
- Legit.ng recently reported that Davido, while addressing viral reports ahead of his performance at the wedding, also requested an Indian passport
- Nigerians and fans of Davido have also since flooded the Indian groom's Instagram page to celebrate with him
Indian media personality Alkesh Thavrani, whose wedding Nigerian music star David Adeleke Davido is set to perform at, has responded to his request for an Indian passport.
Recall that Davido, who responded to claims that he was paid N17 billion, made the request as he shared what 2025 would look like for him.
Tharavni, who is set to marry his beloved lover, Sheetal Mazda, in Udaipur, India, hinted that Davido's Indian passport was on the way.
He wrote on his Instagram story,
"Indian passport loading."
See screenshot of Alkesh Thavrani's respond to Davido below:
According to omink.biz, Alkesh Thavrani was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria; he completed his primary education at Aiglon College, Switzerland.
Nigerians flood Alkesh Thavrani's page
Legit.ng captured some of the messages from many of Davido's fans as many prayed for Alkesh Thavrani's union. See their comments below:
eazifunds9:
"From Davido We Wish You Happy married life."
lewis_michael101:
"All I can say is nawa o."
scott.x__x:
"So you guide like this."
darasimi_majaro:
"@scott.x__x na this kind life I want now 😂, make I get billions come dey post like regular person online."
big__jeff001001:
"King of Africa said we should come here."
judithoflagos:
"Came from davido story 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 like this comment."
berrymajor25:
"On behalf of @davido we wish you a happy married lif
mhizella_soft:
"30BG we representing, I heard he has paid idolo balance, make una nor too pressure am abeg."
chinese__70:
"So na you credit osakpolor 1."
Davido's gets royal welcome in India
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido received a royal welcome after he arrived in India.
A series of videos showing how he was welcomed stirred reactions from Nigerians.
Reacting, someone said, "The king of Afrobeats. 001 is the reason."
Source: Legit.ng
