The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, met with the senator-elect of the Federal Capital Territory, Ireti Kingibe, on Tuesday, March 7.

In a series of tweets shared on his personal Twitter account, Peter Obi congratulated Kingibe for her victory at the 2023 National Assembly election which took place in the FCT.

Peter Obi has encouraged Labour Party senators-elect to ensure they deliver on their jobs. Photo: Peter Obi

Kingibe was declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) making her the lawmaker who will be succeeding Philip Aduda who has spent over two decades in the Senate. She contested for the s eta under the platform of the Labour Party.

In his tweet, Obi said:

"A very hearty congratulations to Senator-elect Mrs @ireti_kingibe; the second elected female senator for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. Her election is in keeping with our commitment to women and youth.

"The Labour Party, OBIdient Family, Datti and I, feel gratified that you will be representing us in the FCT. We look forward to your diligent service and contribution towards nation-building."

In addition, Peter Obi met and congratulated the Victor Umeh, the senator-elect set to represent Anambra central in the Tenth Senate.

In a tweet, Obi said:

"I wish to convey my very hearty congratulations to @SenVictorUmeh, representing Anambra Central Senatorial Zone. Your return to the Red Chamber is well deserved.

"The Labour Party, the OBIdient Family, Datti and I, feel elated by your election, given your legislative experience.

"We look forward to your diligent service and contribution towards nation building."

