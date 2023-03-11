The decision of the Oyo state government to rename the newly rebuilt popular central Mosque in the Iwo Road area of Ibadan after Governor Seyi Makinde has met stiff criticism from the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC).

According to Premium Times, the Islamic group is demanding that the old name of the mosque should be immediately reversed.

Ishaq Akintola, the MURIC executive director, made this known in a statement on Saturday, March 11.

Source: Legit.ng