Barrister Friday Nwosu, the All Progressives Congress national welfare secretary, has been declared dead

The ruling party announced his demise in a tweet, saying his death is a monumental loss to the APC family

A party source said the APC chieftain from Abia state died in a hospital in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

FCT, Abuja - A National Working Committee (NWC) member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is dead.

Vanguard reports that Barrister Friday Nwosu was, until his death, the National Welfare Officer of the ruling party.

Popularly called FN Nwosu, the politician who was ill and said to have been discharged on Wednesday, March 8, from an Abuja hospital hailed from Abia state.

The APC confirmed the development on its official Twitter handle:

“Words are not enough to describe the monumental loss brought by the passing of the Party’s National Welfare Secretary, Sir Friday Nwanozie Nwosu, on the APC family. May his soul rest in peace.”

How Nwosu died in Abuja hospital - APC source

The Punch reports that Nwosu once contested the Abia state governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before defecting to the ruling APC.

The late legal icon was said to have been admitted to an undisclosed health facility in the Federal Capital Territory before he was discharged.

Nwosu reportedly went back to the same hospital for a routine check-up on Thursday, March 9, where a source confirmed that he relapsed and had to be rushed into the intensive care unit, where he gave up the ghost.

The source quoted in the report said:

“His death has jolted all the NWC members, including the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu.”

Kogi state House of Assembly loses prominent member

Recall that the member representing Yagba in the Kogi state House of Assembly, Jimoh Omiata, died recently.

Omiata died in the early hours of Monday, February 27, at a Lagos hospital where he had been recuperating from an undisclosed ailment.

The chief press secretary to the Kogi state House of Assembly Speaker, Femi Olugbemi, confirmed the development through a statement.

FCT PDP chairman dies in auto crash days before 2023 elections

Similarly, the chairman of the Federal Capital Territory chapter of the PDP, Sunday Zakka, is dead.

Zakka died alongside his driver and his aide in an accident along the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport-Kuje road on Friday, February 24, night.

An official of the PDP who spoke to Legit.ng on the incident said the party’s FCT chairman was on his way to his hometown to prepare for the Saturday, February 25, presidential and National Assembly election when the accident occurred.

