FCT, Abuja - Emerging reports have confirmed that the scrabble for the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives seat at the national assembly for the incoming government has begun.

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, it is imminent that the leadership of the red and green chambers will be formed by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) as they hold the majority seats at the upper and lower chambers.

The duo of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Senator Godswill Akpabio has been tipped to become the Senate President for the 10th assembly. Photo: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Godswill Obot Akpabio

Sources have it that the names of aspirants for the top seats at the national assembly have begun to emerge, with strategic meetings and campaigns already taking place behind the scenes.

However, it is believed that these enlisted names are dominated by lawmakers who have been in the system and earned their re-election at the just-concluded legislative polls.

The source also disclosed that the zoning arrangement for the Senate Presidency and Speaker of the House of Representatives would be released by the APC before the end of the week leading into the gubernatorial elections.

On who will be named Senate President for the 10th assembly, Legit.ng gathered that two influential senators are in poll position to become the number three citizen of over 250 million Nigerians.

However, the names that popped up include Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who served as the chief whip in the 9th assembly, while Hon. Aliyu Betara is being considered for the top spot at the lower chambers.

Also in contention for the Senate President seat is the former governor of Akwa Ibom, Godswill Akpabio, from the south-south region.

The source said:

“Senator Orji Kalu from the southeast stands a better chance to emerge as Senate President although Akpabio’s name has also dropped for the same office. Both are close to the President-Elect and understand his politics.

"But Kalu is seriously being considered. The party is also considering the North East and the North West for the speakership.”

