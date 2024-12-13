A legal practitioner who chose not to attend Shiloh 2024 has opened up about what influenced her decision

According to the barrister, she became a Winners Chapel member in 2009 after switching from Catholic

She shared how she fell in love with the Bishop Oyedepo-led church because of Bishop Abioye and the effect he has on her

Barrister Lilian Chinonso, a member of Winners Chapel since 2009, has said she lost all interest in gracing Shiloh 2024 after she noticed Bishop Abioye's absence.

Bishop Abioye's absence has continued to be a hot topic on social media as people shared its effect on the programme and their attendance.

Barrister Lilian Chinonso said Bishop Abioye made her fall in love with Winners Chapel. Photo Credit: Lilian Chinonso, Bishop David O. Abioye

Source: Facebook

How Bishop Abioye made lawyer love Winners

In a heartfelt post on Facebook, Barrister Lilian recalled how she started attending Winners Chapel in 2009.

The former staunch Catholic said Bishop Abioye made her fall in love with the church. She said he preached with wisdom and narrated how they followed him when he was transferred to Goshen City at Keffi.

"Make anything out of this but I lost every interest to be at Shiloh immediately I noticed Bishop David O. Abioye wasn't there.

"When I started attending winners chapel at Durumi Abuja far back 2009, I fell in love with winners chapel because of him.

"When he preach, you'd not know when your book get filled up with words of wisdom flowing from his mouth.

"Like when it was announced he'll be transferred to Goshen City at Keffi, we all followed him there. We'd drive for an hour plus with all the hold ups just to go listen to him back then.

"I was a staunch Catholic,but believe me I gave up been one because of him..."

Barrister Lilian noted that Bishop Abioye's absence from the annual programme took a great toll on her and many others who may not have wanted to speak about it.

"...You can understand the effects of not seeing him at Shiloh this year on many of us though not many would love to speak about it.

"They said he'll maybe appear later as a guest, that's not enough abeg. He's as much part of Shiloh way more than most of them sitting pretty there.

"What happened?

"Why was he not there as he has always been?

"Don't tell me he's made that I should focus on myself, we've right to like anyone we choose to..."

Winners Chapel member's post sparks reactions

Okechukwu Ogo said:

"The church is still matching forward, didn't you heard what Bishop Oyedepo said?"

Adeosun Segun Ayodeji said:

"Even a retired general in the military still have a seat of honor in the national event.

"It is well."

Ferdinand Ifeanyichukwu Elom said:

"Person wey God call. Man come retire him Omo!!!"

Ikegwu Amechi said:

"My dear it's not easy at all, because in the bible, everyone has his or her gift.. preaching, singing and the rest.. back then, I use to leave my parish to worship at wuse not because they're no any other churches around me but hearing from one particular priest then always made my day, but in all, soldier go soldier come barracks remain...Old yam must rotten to give room for new one... God bless you real good."

Obinna J Marthins said:

"Nothing happened.

"The mandate happened.

"I have alot to tell u about the mandate and how things are done in lfc but am not good with typing. Am fully time stuff of winners just like Abioye, his now retired everyone will retire at 55yrs. The job of evangelist is the hardest job on earth. He need to rest. The only person that can't retire is the carrier of the mandate."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Abioye had dropped a new post on Facebook amid outcry over his absence from Shiloh 2024.

Man unhappy over Bishop Abioye's Shiloh absence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man had of Bishop Abioye from the ongoing Shiloh 2024 programme.

He expressed conceBishop Abioye's retirements retired from Winners Chapel, noting that the preacher had been loyal to the church's founder for many years.

The man shared the possible implication of Abioye's retirement for younger pastors still in the church and prayed for Abioye to find peace and favour.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng