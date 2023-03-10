The APC governorship candidate in Kaduna state, Uba Sani, has said he was unbothered about 9 governorship candidates endorsing the PDP flagbearer in the state

Sani said the parties are unpopular, and the people of Kaduna state will vote for a new governor based on individual track records

According to Sani, Isa Ashiru, the PDP guber candidate, had been in the senate for 8 years and he could not sponsor a bill or move a motion

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Kaduna, Kaduna - Uba Sani, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18 election in Kaduna state, has commented on the opposition permutations ahead of the poll.

Sani, the current senator representing Kaduna central under the APC, said he was not worried by the endorsement his closest rival, Isa Ashiru Kudan, the Peoples Democratic Party, got from political parties, Daily Trust reported.

Uba Sani reacts to endorsement of Isa Ashiru by 9 governorship candidates Photo Credit: Uba Sani

Source: Twitter

9 governorship candidates ganged up against APC to support PDP in Kaduna state

The senator disclosed this while featured on Arise TV interview and spoke about the chances of the APC winning the governorship election in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

No less than 9 governorship candidates in Kaduna state recently endorsed Ashiru of the PDP as their consensus candidate a few days before the governorship election in the northwest state.

The governorship candidates, under the umbrella of “The Kaduna State Rescue and Rebuild Gubernatorial Candidates Forum,” described the APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket as a plot to divide the state along a religious line.

Latest about APC, PDP, Kaduna State, Arewa, 2023 election

Reacting to the development, Sani said the parties in alliance are not popular enough in the state, adding that the people of the state will vote for individual candidates based on their track records.

He said:

“He (Ashiru) was in the National Assembly for eight years and the people of Kaduna State are aware that in those eight years Isah Ashiru did not sponsor a single bill. Not even a single motion. So they’re aware of who is. They know he doesn’t have what it takes to be the governor of Kaduna State."

March 18 polls: 9 governorship candidates endorse PDP’s Ashiru in Kaduna

Legit.ng earlier reported that no less than 9 governorship candidates of top political parties had endorsed Isah Muhammad Ashiru, the PDP governorship candidate in Kaduna state.

In less than 5 days before the poll, the oppositions teamed up with PDP under the aegis of Rescue and Rebuild Gubernatorial Candidates Forum.

Ambassador Sanin Yaya, the chairman of the forum, spoke on behalf of the governorship candidates and said their objective was to unseat the ruling APC in the state.

Source: Legit.ng