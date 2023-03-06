No less than 7 governorship candidates of top political parties have endorsed Isah Muhammad Ashiru, the PDP governorship candidate in Kaduna state

In less than 5 days to the poll, the oppositions teamed up with PDP under the aegis of Rescue and Rebuild Gubernatorial Candidates Forum

Ambassador Sanin Yaya, the chairman of the forum, spoke on behalf of the governorship candidates and said their objective was to unseat the ruling APC in the state

Kaduna, Kaduna - The March 11 governorship election could be tougher in Kaduna state for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as 9 candidates unanimously endorsed Isah Muhammad Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Leadership, the endorsement of the PDP flagbearer came 4 days before the governorship election based on the schedule of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

9 political parties collapsed structure for PDP in Kaduna state Photo Credit: APC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

List of political parties that collapsed structures for PDP in Kaduna state

The 9 political parties that have collapsed structure for Ashiru in Kaduna state are All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Action Alliance (AA), National Rescue Movement (NRM), Young Progressive Party (YPP), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Action Democratic Party (ADP), Accord Party (AP), and Action Peoples Party (APP).

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The 7 political parties made the endorsement under the umbrella of the Rescue and Rebuild Gubernatorial Candidates Forum in Kaduna on Monday, March 6.

Ambassador Sanin Yaya, the chairman of the forum, while speaking at a press conference on Monday, said they endorsed Ashiru after they made consultations with their members and supporters in the state.

Latest about PDP, APC, Kaduna, Arewa, 2023 election

Yaya said they resolved to join forces with the PDP to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC), which has inflicted hardship on the people of Kaduna state.

At the press conference, Yaya, was flanked by other governorship candidates.

His statement reads in part:

“Today, we wish to announce our support and loyalty to Rt. Hon. Isah Muhammad Ashiru Kudan, the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP."

Source: Legit.ng