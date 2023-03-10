The gubernatorial running mate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Katsina state, Rabe Darma, has endorsed the candidacy of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate Dikko Radda for the governorship seat.

As reported TheCable, the shocking move was announced on Thursday, March 9, by NNPP's Darma.

Eng Muttaqa Rabe Darma, Alh Dauda Kurfi and Dr Sani Kankiya, from Katsina State, paid a courtesy visit to Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso in Kano State. Photo: @SaifullahiHon

Source: Facebook

On why he is endorsing APC's Radda, Darma said his emergence would foster sustainable development if given the platform. He noted that his counterpart has all the capabilities required to succeed.

Darma said:

“Dr Dikko Radda has the capacity, the qualifications and experience to move the state out of the woods; we need to attain our goals.”

Meanwhile, Darma has called on supporters of the NNPP to follow in his footsteps and pitch their tents with the ruling party and its candidate.

On the other hand, Radda expressed gratitude to his counterpart for endorsing his governorship bid as he promised to run an all-inclusive administration if elected as the state's next governor.

Contrastingly, the gubernatorial candidate of the NNPP in Katsina, Nura Khalil, labelled the actions of his running mate as an act of betrayal.

As reported by Daily Nigerian, he said:

“I am not aware of any alliance. Such action will not discourage me from pursuing the bid to become the governor of Katsina state.

“It is disappointing that my running mate and other NNPP officials want to sell the party.”

