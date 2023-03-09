Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has been shunned by the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere ahead of the gubernatorial polls

On Wednesday, March 8, the group said Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the Labour Party candidate, is their preferred candidate

The state chair of the group, Supo Shonibare, said the Labour Party's candidate could positively impact the state if elected

The Lagos state gubernatorial candidate for the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has been endorsed by the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere.

As reported by the Punch newspaper, the endorsement of Rhodes-Vivour by Afenifere was made official on Wednesday, March 8.

Many political pundits label Rhodes-Vivour as the underdog who will upset the status quo during the gubernatorial polls in Lagos state. Photo: Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

Source: Twitter

Speaking on the endorsement of Rhodes-Vivour, the Lagos state chairman of Afenifere, Supo Shonibare, said he is very optimistic that the Labour Party candidate will make a massive difference if elected.

Meanwhile, Shonibare appealed to Nigeria's electoral body, INEC, to ensure a seamless electoral process for the governorship polls on Saturday, March 18.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Shonibare said:

“Afenifere enjoins all men and women of goodwill to turn out en masse on Saturday to vote for Architect Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour – a scion of the illustrious Rhodes-Vivour family of Lagos whose family ancestry and pivotal contribution to the affairs of Lagos dates back to five generations.

“Gbadebo is sure to make a huge difference to the unfortunate present state of the morass, brigandage, opportunism, impunity and prebendary. He will restore the cherished values of Lagos encapsulated in the Omoluabi ethic of fellow feeling, dignity and nobility of spirit."

The Lagos state governorship election will be one of the eye-catching elections to look out for following the pre-election banter and tension from the major contenders.

The sudden rise of Labour Party's candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour as a significant contender has also put the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in check, knowing that it would not be easy at the polls.

Similarly, Rhodes-Vivour hopes to replicate the feat of Peter Obi, the party's presidential candidate at the just-concluded presidential polls, who pulled the biggest upset in Nigeria's electoral history by defeating APC and Bola Tinubu in Lagos state.

Lagos 2023: How Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour Will Defeat Sanwo-Olu, LP House of Reps Aspirant Reveals

Meanwhile, Lagoisians would head to the polls to decide Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's fate.

Sanwo-Olu of the APC and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV) of the Labour Party are the two major contenders contesting for the state's number one seat of power.

LP House of Representatives candidate Eunice Atuejide expressed confidence that GRV will defeat Sanwo-Olu because he is flying Peter Obi's flag in Lagos.

March 11 Election: "We're Not in Talks With Labour Party," PDP Tells Lagosians

In another development, Nigerians living in Lagos state have been assured that there is no alliance between the state's Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party.

The assurance was handed to Lagosians by the PDP following reports that both parties were in talks for an alliance ahead of the 2023 governorship election.

According to the PDP, its flagbearer, Jandor, would not be collapsing his structure for the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Rhodes-Vivour.

Source: Legit.ng