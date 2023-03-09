In a new report, the ADP governorship candidate in Kaduna State, Sani Sha’aban, has not stepped down from the 2023 race

The Action Democratic Party dismissed the rumours that Sha’aban has dropped his ambition for another candidate in the state, a few days before the 2023 governorship election

The party's leadership noted further that Sha’aban, President Muhammadu Buhari's in-law is the preferred choice of the good people of Kaduna state

The national leadership of the Action Democratic Party has distanced itself from the report that its governorship candidate in Kaduna State, Sani Sha’aban, is stepping down for another candidate in the race.

The ADP in a fresh statement argued that Sha’aban, who’s also an in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari, was the choice of the people of the state to become their next governor, The PUNCH reported.

Buhari’s In-Law, Sani Shaaban is still in the race for the Kaduna governorship election. Photo credit: Sani Shaaban

Sani Shaaban is still in the race, ADP clears the air

The statement signed by the party’s national secretary, Victor Fingesi, in Kaduna on Thursday, March 9, urged all party faithful and the good people of the state to disregard the rumour and “see it for the fake news it is.”

It also called on eligible voters to come out en masse to vote for its candidate on election day.

