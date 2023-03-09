The Labour Party's governorship candidate in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, said he is focused on security ahead of Saturday, March 18

Rhodes-Vivour vowed that those who intimidate and harass others will be resisted during the election

Moreover, Rhodes-Vivour noted that after the experience of the presidential election, INEC will have to work harder to win his trust again

Lagos - Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos, has said that voter intimidation and harassment during the Saturday, March 18, election will be met with resistance.

During an interview with Channels TV on Thursday, March 9, Rhodes-Vivour said is focused on security and ensuring that people come out to vote in their numbers.

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour said he is now focused on security ahead of the election (Photo: @GRVagos)

Source: Twitter

GRV, as he is fondly called, added that the postponement of the governorship and state assemblies’ elections has not dampened his determination to unseat Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Lagos.

The LP's candidate said the people of Lagos want good governance regardless of the language a leader speaks or the tribe he belongs to. He noted that he is a proper cosmopolitan Lagosian having roots with the Yoruba people and having been trained in the best institutions in the world.

The LP candidate said Lagos has always existed in harmony, but politicians whip up ethnicity to divide the people of the state.

His words:

“It is not about rushing an election; it is about getting it right and that is why we got the injunction to ensure that INEC actually follows its processes. There are a lot of things that must be done right if we want to get this country on the right path."

INEC has to work harder to win my trust again - GRV

But on the credibility of the electoral process, he noted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), would have to do better to win his trust again after the experiences of the presidential poll.

Lagos 2023 guber: Peter Obi sends LP's gov candidate Rhodes-Vivour message

Rhodes-Vivour clocked 40 years on Wednesday, March 8.

Celebrating him on his 40th birthday, the LP's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, wished him well in all aspects of his life.

Obi extended his goodwill to Rhodes-Vivour in the forthcoming governorship election and prayed that he will have a resounding victory that would usher in a better chapter for the state.

