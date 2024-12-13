A member of Bishop David Oyedepo's church, Winners Chapel, has broken silence weeks after the retirement of Bishop David Abioye

According to the Winners Chapel member, he has learnt nothing under Bishop Oyedepo and mentioned the pastor after his heart

His statement about Bishop Oyedepo and Abioye sent social media users into a frenzy as people took their stands

Caleb Alaje, a Winners Chapel member, has stated that he has not learnt anything under Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo, the church's founder.

Caleb disclosed this in a Facebook post on Thursday, December 11.

Caleb Alaje said he has learnt nothing under Bishop Oyedepo. Photo Credit: Caleb Alaje, Bishop David O. Abioye, Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo

Caleb described the retired Bishop David Abioye as his pastor and prophet. His Facebook post read:

"Under living faith as a commission, my pastor and my prophet is bishop David Abioye. I've not learnt anything under Oyedepo."

Speaking further in the comment section, he suggested he had learnt nothing from Oyedepo's preaching.

"Not even his preaching.

"The Bible said I will give you pastors after my own heart and that's bishop David Abioye as my pastor."

Man's remark about Bishop Oyedepo generates reactions

Andyson Iji Egbodo said:

"I think say na only me that thing dey do oooo."

Andrew Ogbodo Andrew said:

"Please permit me to Said my mind please.

"Bishop abioye preach better than bishop oyedepo."

Ayokunle Onipede said:

"You're being an agent of the enemy to cause unnecessary division. Bishop Abioye would rebuke you strongly for what you're allowing the enemy do through you."

James Eje said:

"Is because you believed in the grace at work upon the prophet of your choice. As for me I believed in the grace upon the commission and the prophets sent upon the commission."

Egbodo Rockfeller Omenka Ogbaji said:

"If you claimed you haven't learned anything under Oyedepo, then, it's unfortunate. All activities, including teaching of living Faith Church flows from up to the bottom and Bishop David Oyedepo drives the processes."

Lady bemoans Bishop Abioye's Shiloh absence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had expressed sadness over Bishop Abioye's absence at Shiloh 2024.

The lady, a research assistant at Covenant University, had attended the ongoing annual program and hoped to see Bishop Abioye but was disappointed.

She shared what his absence did to her. Her touching post stirred reactions on Facebook as people agreed with her.

