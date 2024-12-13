Global site navigation

Local editions

Winners Chapel Member Claims He Has Not Learnt Anything under Oyedepo, Speaks about Bishop Abioye
People

Winners Chapel Member Claims He Has Not Learnt Anything under Oyedepo, Speaks about Bishop Abioye

by  Victor Duru 2 min read
  • A member of Bishop David Oyedepo's church, Winners Chapel, has broken silence weeks after the retirement of Bishop David Abioye
  • According to the Winners Chapel member, he has learnt nothing under Bishop Oyedepo and mentioned the pastor after his heart
  • His statement about Bishop Oyedepo and Abioye sent social media users into a frenzy as people took their stands

CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!

Caleb Alaje, a Winners Chapel member, has stated that he has not learnt anything under Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo, the church's founder.

Caleb disclosed this in a Facebook post on Thursday, December 11.

Reactions as Winners Chapel member says he has learnt nothing under Bishop Oyedepo
Caleb Alaje said he has learnt nothing under Bishop Oyedepo. Photo Credit: Caleb Alaje, Bishop David O. Abioye, Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo
Source: Facebook

Caleb described the retired Bishop David Abioye as his pastor and prophet. His Facebook post read:

"Under living faith as a commission, my pastor and my prophet is bishop David Abioye. I've not learnt anything under Oyedepo."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Speaking further in the comment section, he suggested he had learnt nothing from Oyedepo's preaching.

Read also

2024 Holy Ghost Congress: “How I nearly got into trouble for telling the truth,” Adeboye speaks

"Not even his preaching.
"The Bible said I will give you pastors after my own heart and that's bishop David Abioye as my pastor."

Man's remark about Bishop Oyedepo generates reactions

Andyson Iji Egbodo said:

"I think say na only me that thing dey do oooo."

Andrew Ogbodo Andrew said:

"Please permit me to Said my mind please.
"Bishop abioye preach better than bishop oyedepo."

Ayokunle Onipede said:

"You're being an agent of the enemy to cause unnecessary division. Bishop Abioye would rebuke you strongly for what you're allowing the enemy do through you."

James Eje said:

"Is because you believed in the grace at work upon the prophet of your choice. As for me I believed in the grace upon the commission and the prophets sent upon the commission."

Egbodo Rockfeller Omenka Ogbaji said:

"If you claimed you haven't learned anything under Oyedepo, then, it's unfortunate. All activities, including teaching of living Faith Church flows from up to the bottom and Bishop David Oyedepo drives the processes."

Read also

Shiloh 2024: Lady emotional after not seeing Bishop Abioye at program, shares her heartfelt wish

Lady bemoans Bishop Abioye's Shiloh absence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had expressed sadness over Bishop Abioye's absence at Shiloh 2024.

The lady, a research assistant at Covenant University, had attended the ongoing annual program and hoped to see Bishop Abioye but was disappointed.

She shared what his absence did to her. Her touching post stirred reactions on Facebook as people agreed with her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: