Olawale Rhodes-Vivour, the father of the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has explained that his son is not an Igbo as speculated.

The Lagos chieftain also distanced his son from being an apologist of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

He said:

“Gbadebo has no time for IPOB. This boy is highly educated and highly driven. We can track his record everyday in Lagos. He has no time for IPOB.”

The father of the governorship hopeful disclosed this at a media briefing organised by the factional Afenifere and Committee of the Indigenous Lagosians on Wednesday, March 8, in Ikeja, Lagos.

He also disclosed that his son, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour is a man that is passionate about change in the country.

The Labour Party candidate has become a strong contender and more popular following the result of the presidential election in Lagos state.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state was defeated by the Labour Party, and there has been speculation that the governorship election would be an avenue to unseat the dominance of the ruling party.

However, there has also been speculation that Rhodes-Vivour, the candidate of the Labour Party in the governorship election, is an Igbo by tribe and an IPOB apologist who is likely to cede the state to the Southeast-dominated people of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng