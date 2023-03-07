Editor's note: Dr Ahmed Adamu, in this piece, walked us through the political antecedents of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and why he is the best fit for the Senate President seat at the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

Let me open the discussion with the phrase, “when you start to question, you are part of the problem.”

We are not formidable enough to survive without the tactics, rules, values and strategies that allow people to work together. In the process of working, it’s part of humans to disagree and later agree.

Our greatest glory as the most populous black nation on earth is accommodating and respecting one another irrespective of religion or tribe. This has greatly helped in keeping this country as one indivisible entity.

With the just concluded presidential elections, there is a need to shift the goalpost to the leadership of the National Assembly.

The importance of the National Assembly in administration and governance must always be put into consideration because the executive arm needs some policies and programs to get legislative consent.

In getting this done in a peaceful atmosphere, we are calling on all well-meaning Nigerians to support the shift of Senate President to the southeastern part of the country.

In light of the foregoing, it is our duly diligent suggestion that upon interrogation of all salient points of the presidential election, among others, there is a clear need for the “ruling” party, the APC, to offer or zone the position of President of the Senate to the re-elected Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, of Abia State, representing Abia North Senatorial District.

His Excellency, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, erstwhile Governor of Abia state, evokes different sides to different people. He is a man of many accomplishments – from a humble beginning in Aba, Umuahia, Zaria and Maiduguri to trading and the later establishment of Slok Holdings and becoming a media owner.

Like Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Kalu has remained an enigma in the Nigerian political rendezvous. He has remained faithful and committed to a united, prosperous, desirable Nigeria. That explains how over the years, he has remained relevant within political spheres and has equally extended his hands of fellowship to different ethnic and religious affiliations across Niger.

Right from his university days at the University of Maiduguri, he sacrificed his studentship for the well-being of his fellow student unionists. That explains why he has consistently pursued what he firmly believes, even if his allies have reservations.

As a thorough political science student, Senator Kalu pursued his political ambition with strategy and hard work. Since the return of democracy in 1999, he is one south-easterner that has remained relevant in the political trajectory of the 4th republic.

As a Governor of Abia state from 1999-2007, he delivered well on his elected mandate. Being the progressive that he was, despite being in the then PDP, Orji Kalu always aligned himself with progressive ideals, not minding political correctness.

There were many instances that he was on the same page with the then ANPP and AD Governors on many national issues. There were times he had to take the bull by the horn against the dictatorial tendencies of then-President Olusegun Obasanjo and his infamous third-term bid. A moment that Orji disagreed with him for constitutionalism to have its rightful place in Nigeria. That might have explained why he founded Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA), became its presidential candidate in the 2007 general elections, and later became its BoT Chair.

As providential as it were, Orji’s progressive mindset made him join the APC. He contested and won the election as Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2019 and became the Chief Whip of the 9th Senate.

Since then, he has demonstrated his maverick personae against non-democratic tenets in Nigeria. He has also well-guided the 9th Senate in its deliberations.

Orji is the legislative man of the moment and undoubtedly the man for the Senate Presidency job at the commencement of the 10th Assembly. We earnestly need Senator Kalu to steer the 10th Senate for stability, maturity, grasp, and a smooth working relationship between the legislative and executive arms of government. He understands the distinct difference and workings of the two arms.

He also understands very well when political momentum gathers, the power of unity in diversity, and how to get things done smoothly. Likewise, he knows the mechanism for effective political sagacity and stamina of the Nigerian polity.

Senator Kalu undertakes risky activities that promote functional and healthier political stability against all odds, which might have explained why he has remained within the fold of the APC, even at severe risk and as a high-ranking member of the 9th Senate and returning member of the 10th Senate, his loyalty needs to be rewarded.

He rightly decided to pitch his tent with Tinubu having both served as Governors in the same era. While many were sitting on the fence, waiting for the feast, Orji Kalu knew what he wanted and went for it. He has displayed enthusiasm, love, admiration and unalloyed support for the Tinubu presidency.

Thus, such spirit needs to be consolidated by making him the Senate President of the 10th Senate, and that may douse tension of the fears, grievances and agitations of the south-easterners.

For the records, political neophytes should know that Senator Kalu built bridges, had remarkable political structures, made friends in all the geopolitical zones of the federation, and has remained a dependable sanctuary of victims of political stalks, just like Tinubu.

Thus, Senator Kalu should be our next Senate President for equity, fairness, fair play and stability of the polity.

