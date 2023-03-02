The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), Rishi Sunak, has congratulated Nigeria's President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory at the 2023 presidential polls.

Sunak's congratulatory message came hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in its final moments of announcing election results, declared Tinubu winner.

The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak congratulated Bola Tinubu via Twitter hinting at a renewed working relationship with Nigeria and the President-elect. Photo: @RishiSunak and @officialABAT

According to the INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Tinubu's victory was sealed after polling 8,794,726 votes ahead of his counterparts.

Professor Yakubu announced that Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 6,984,520 votes in second place, while Labour Party bannerman Peter Obi polled 6,101,533 votes in third place.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sunak congratulated Tinubu via a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday, March 1, saying he is looking forward to working with the President-elect and renewing the long-standing relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

His tweet reads:

"Congratulations to @officialABAT on his victory in Nigeria.

"The UK-Nigeria relationship remains strong. I look forward to working together to grow our security and trade ties, opening up opportunities for businesses and creating prosperity in both our countries."

