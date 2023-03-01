FCT, Abuja - Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria's Vice President has has congratulated Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President-elect for his triumph at the keenly contested 2023 presidential elections.

In his congratulatory message made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, March 1, Vice President Osinbajo described Tinubu as a leader with consistent fidelity to progressive and welfarist ideals.

VP Osinbajo described Tinubu as a leader with consistent fidelity to progressive and welfarist ideals. Photo: Yemi Osinbajo

He said:

"In your previous years of public service, you have demonstrated a consistent fidelity to progressive and welfarist ideals, and an ability to build bridges across several divides.

"These attributes are needed especially at this time, to reach out to disaffected sections of our society and to meet the aspirational expectations of our young people who have shown such a strong desire to impact our democratic process in a positive way."

As contained in the statement, Vice President Osinbajo also congratulated his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

"I also congratulate His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shettima on his declaration as Vice President-Elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria," he said.

It was gathered that Osinbajo was present at the formal presentation of the INEC Certificates of Return to both the President-Elect and the Vice President-Elect at the National Collation Center located at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja.

